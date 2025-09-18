Mustafa Suleyman: Don't fall in love with your AI. Here's why it's a dangerous illusion.
Seemingly self-aware AI systems are upon us, but this pretence is unethical and could lead the AI industry astray. AI makers should aim for utility rather than bots that act like humans. Concerns have already arisen over AI attachment and psychosis.
My life’s mission has been to create safe and beneficial artificial intelligence (AI) that will make the world a better place. But recently, I’ve been increasingly concerned about people starting to believe so strongly in AIs as conscious entities that they advocate ‘AI rights’ and even citizenship.