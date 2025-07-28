AI ‘slop’ may suit YouTube but where does it leave the rest of us?
Video clips generated by AI could crowd out thoughtful content made by human beings. YouTube seems pleased by the views that AI slop gets and the revenue potential its holds. What’s good for this video platform, though, needn’t be good for everyone else.
The prevailing wisdom is that AI-generated content, or ‘slop’ as it’s colloquially known, should make our skin crawl. AI models tend to generate uncanny faces, mangled hands and fantastical scenarios. For example, a YouTube Short video shows a baby that finds itself being shimmied up a baggage loader onto a jumbo jet, before donning an aviation headset and flying the plane. It has racked up more than 103 million views.