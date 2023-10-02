AI could change your job but can you change along with it?
Hollywood’s deal with writers has given us much to ponder over
Artificial intelligence (AI) is going to eliminate jobs—millions of them. The uncertainty is around which jobs will be lost and what kinds of jobs will arise to replace them. Whatever else they achieved with their recently ended strike, Hollywood writers deserve credit for raising these and other important questions about how AI should be used. One of the strike’s reasons was that writers are afraid their jobs will disappear and their skills devalued. It is a reasonable fear, given the rise of large-language models and Hollywood’s reliance on predictable story lines. One of the sticking points in contract negotiations was how studios would use human writers and how they would credit generative AI. What writers got was minimum staffing agreements—for humans. They also got a promise that generative AI will not be credited as an author. And studios cannot use AI to write or rewrite literary material, while authors can use AI as a tool.