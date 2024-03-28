Opinion
AI could drive up the neutral rate of interest in an economy
Summary
- The notion that lending rates fall over time has no basis in theory. A great wave of AI-led investment could leave the world short of savings.
As improvements in artificial intelligence (AI) continue apace, so do questions about how AI will influence economies, asset prices and—the question of the moment—interest rates in America: Is AI more likely to make them go up or down?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more