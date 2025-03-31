GenAI frenzy: Are tech giants overbuilding data centres?
Summary
- Big Tech firms like Meta, Alphabet, Amazon and Microsoft may be making the wrong bet on what will assure them an edge in the age of GenAI. They’re in a race to build energy-guzzling computing infrastructure that may end up going unused.
Data centres are the new picks and shovels in the gold rush of the Generative AI age. US-based Meta recently announced plans to ramp up its AI infrastructure spending, allocating upwards of $40 billion to support its ambitions in artificial general intelligence. Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft are not far behind, pouring billions into building, upgrading and acquiring data centres packed with high-end GPUs and custom AI chips.