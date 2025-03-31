GenAI frenzy: Are tech giants overbuilding data centres?

However, there is an underlying shift in how AI progress is being achieved. The initial wave of GenAI progress—spearheaded by OpenAI, Anthropic and others—relied on brute force: scaling up parameters, data and computing. This led to models that were impressive but power-hungry. Training GPT-3 required massive amounts of computing. GPT-4, by all accounts, was even more demanding. The tech industry’s response was to build hardware for this trajectory. If success depended on scale, then hyperscale was the way forward.