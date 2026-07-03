Are AI deployment targets just another management fad? Ask Ford, Meta and Amazon

On a Sunday in August 1965, the Beatles walked onto a stage at New York’s Shea Stadium and played for 55,600 ecstatic fans—who never heard a note. The screaming from the audience was so loud that the Fab Four could not even hear each other. The greatest band of all time might as well have forgotten their guitars.
That concert explains a lot about how American business is handling artificial intelligence (AI). Unfortunately, its leaders are not the geniuses on stage, they are the screaming teenagers in the crowd.
Last week, Ford became the top mainstream brand in the latest JD Power Initial Quality Survey for the first time in 16 years, rising from No. 15 as recently as 2023. It got there by rehiring and promoting 350 veteran or ‘greybeard’ engineers, many of them people it had laid off in the belief that their skills were no longer necessary.