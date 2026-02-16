AI diffusion across India’s farms will hinge on earning the trust of farmers as much as infrastructure
Pilot runs of AI tools that assist farmers work out well but often run into patchy networks while scaling up. Thankfully, at least pathways have been laid, allowing the rapid rollout of Amul’s Sarlaben, for example. But mass diffusion will take much more.
Last week, Amul launched Sarlaben, an AI-powered digital assistant for dairy farmers in Gujarat. It will benefit over 3.6 million milk producers, most of them women, across more than 18,500 villages. Sarlaben answers queries on dairy farming, animal husbandry and milk procurement in real time, and is accessible through the Amul Farmer mobile app and via voice calls in Gujarati by those using basic feature phones.