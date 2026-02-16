Most AI pilots succeed in controlled environments with clean data, engaged users and vendor support. Then organizations try to scale them and encounter systematic failures that pilots did not reveal. A farming advisory could work perfectly with 500 farmers during a pilot test. But when it expands to cover 50,000, farmers find it hard to connect during the rainy season when they need advice the most. The system struggles with dialects and recommendations often contradict local agricultural universities. So farmers quit using it.