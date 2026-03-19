AI doom or boom? Let’s not get over-anxious about the impact of this technology on India’s economy

About 57% of our IT workforce is no more than 30 years old, with three-fourths aged up to 35 years. A majority is younger than India’s median age of about 29 years. In comparison, less than 29% of all workers in the country are up to 30 years old, and about two in five workers are no older than 35 years of age. IT’s workforce in India, thus, is much younger than the country’s overall workforce.