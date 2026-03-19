In the last few years, conversations on artificial intelligence (AI) have made their way from a few company boardrooms and R&D divisions to almost every company’s strategic vision and every investor’s daily life. There is hardly any seminar or conference—be it on healthcare, travel, consumer experience, legal affairs or economics—that doesn’t discuss the AI-led revolution.
AI doom or boom? Let’s not get over-anxious about the impact of this technology on India’s economy
SummaryWhile India’s IT sector employs young well-paid workers whose spending matters, fewer IT jobs may not be much of a setback for overall consumption. Over time, productivity gains from AI could boost the income of those who are employed, though how this plays out will need to be tracked.
In the last few years, conversations on artificial intelligence (AI) have made their way from a few company boardrooms and R&D divisions to almost every company’s strategic vision and every investor’s daily life. There is hardly any seminar or conference—be it on healthcare, travel, consumer experience, legal affairs or economics—that doesn’t discuss the AI-led revolution.
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