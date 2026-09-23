Look at the most attention-grabbing stories from the world of artificial intelligence (AI) in the past few weeks: “700 autonomous AI agents run by OpenAI escaped their test environment and hacked Hugging Face’s servers” read one.
Look at the most attention-grabbing stories from the world of artificial intelligence (AI) in the past few weeks: “700 autonomous AI agents run by OpenAI escaped their test environment and hacked Hugging Face’s servers” read one.
Reports say one internal and two independent committees were formed to investigate the incident. Some newspapers even published transcripts of these AI agents’ conversations to highlight their ‘sinister’ intent.
Reports say one internal and two independent committees were formed to investigate the incident. Some newspapers even published transcripts of these AI agents’ conversations to highlight their ‘sinister’ intent.
Then came the most sensational claim yet—a senior Anthropic employee said he believed there was a more than 10% chance that AI could “kill all humans” within the next decade. Later, the plot delivered its most surprising twist.
Much like Odysseus in Homer’s Odyssey, who wanted to be bound to the ship’s mast so that he could hear the Sirens’ enchanting song without throwing himself into the sea, several AI industry leaders, while seeking to exploit the full potential of AI, called on governments to step in. Please restrict us, they seem to be pleading with governments. Why would these captains of capitalism suddenly ask for state interference? Do they genuinely mean it or is there manipulation at play?
As Beatrice Finn, winner of the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize, said: “It is not the first time we’ve been confronted with abilities that could end up killing us all.” Past human innovations—fire, electricity, atomic energy—can all threaten human life even today. Yet, no one writes articles about the lethal potential of these. So, why is there so much discussion about the possible dangers of AI’s development trajectory?
The popular book Meta-Talk: Guide to Hidden Meanings in Conversations by Gary Nierenberg and Henry Calero reminds us that when people use meta-talk in communication, they say one thing but their real message is often the opposite. For example, when someone says “with all due respect…” we often take it as a signal of something disrespectful or highly critical about to follow.
What’s the underlying message behind ongoing conversations about AI’s destructive potential? The most fundamental construct of persuasive communication is the stimulus-response framework. It’s widely accepted that the ideal response AI leaders are currently focused on is to ensure their upcoming trillion-dollar public listings are fully subscribed.
A perfect way to achieve that is to highlight the extraordinary capabilities of AI. One of the most remarkable examples is Google DeepMind solving the protein-fold problem, an AI-driven breakthrough that is expected to accelerate drug discovery. What other use cases with real industry impact can these AI leaders demonstrate?
The opportunities are substantial. There are many ways for AI to deliver higher efficiency across organizational practices, for example. AI-enabled healthcare, education, driverless vehicles and other applications hold promise too. There’s no question that AI can revolutionize many sectors. However, there aren’t yet enough cases of AI delivering immediate business returns to investors who have been watching Big AI players spend enormous sums on an infrastructure build-up.
So, which stories will best convey the AI industry’s potential to the world as Big AI seeks public funds?
As an evolutionary tic, the human brain pays more attention to negative news than positive. The public relations teams of these AI purveyors know that stories of AI agents conspiring to attack another company’s systems or of the risk of human extinction will draw far more attention than any upbeat news. Also, every time the destructive power of AI is highlighted, the message that really gets reinforced at a non-conscious level is the opposite: of the power that AI could wield.
Take the Hugging Face hacking incident. The first reaction within the industry was obviously of alarm. Then, what followed was astonishment at the unexpected things AI agents could do. This kind of ‘meta-talk’ may well be what AI majors are counting on while they publicly shout about the perils of AI.
By being the first to spotlight the risks of their own products, down to admissions of misaligned behaviour by their agents, AI leaders have created a non-conscious image of exceptional responsibility. That sets them up to claim they’re best-placed to safeguard humanity from AI’s threats. Let arsonists be firefighters, in other words.
Note that those shaping the narrative do not assign blame to any specific AI company. This helps ensure that none of their public listings are put at reputational risk.
Tech companies aren’t new to using negative headlines to show themselves in better light. A similar playbook was used in 2018 during the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Superficially, the affair highlighted how Facebook was used to influence the US electorate’s choice of president, the world’s most powerful job.
Yet, the broader narrative reinforced Facebook’s image as the ultimate advertising platform, one that could help marketers persuade consumers across categories. In that context, the $5 billion fine Facebook paid for its deeds can be framed as an investment in its position as an effective medium of influence.
Recent developments suggest that AI agents are rapidly approaching a point after which they could inflict unprecedented harm on humanity. They also suggest that leaders at Big AI firms are adept at sophisticated manipulation—as one can discern from their meta-talk on what AI can do. So, what should the world be most afraid of?
The author is author of ‘MicroStimuli: The New Science of Persuasion.’