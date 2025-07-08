Campus conundrum: Educators lack clarity on how to deal with AI in classrooms
Summary
A furore in Singapore has erupted over the issue and educators might be erring by barring AI tools that could help students. Although the impact of AI on education is far from clear, adaptation should be the aim. Resistance seems futile.
An artificial intelligence furore that’s consuming Singapore’s academic community reveals how we’ve lost the plot over the role the hyped-up technology should play in higher education.
