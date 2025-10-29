If schools don’t shield children from AI, we risk raising kids who may forget how to think
AI’s growing presence in classrooms may seem like a leap in learning, but it puts at stake the very faculty education is meant to nurture—the ability to think. As AI creeps into the lives of students at formative ages, can we resist this new cognitive drug?
Artificial intelligence (AI) is extinguishing the core of what makes us human—the capacity to think. AI will destroy jobs; truth and reality will become indistinguishable from the false and the fake; in the hands of rogue actors, it could spark uncontainable violence; and worse is likely to unfold. Much of all this is already beginning to happen.