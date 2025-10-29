AI does bring benefits and can be useful in some ways, but I am not willing to cede even a nano-inch to arguments of “let’s see things in balance." AI must be stopped and contained in a cage, like nuclear energy, and then used with even greater care. If you want a visceral conviction of this, spend some time in an educational institution; the more elite the institution, with better access to all kinds of AI stuff, the quicker will be your conversion.