New teacher in town: OpenAI’s big test in Indian schools
Artificial intelligence is knocking but has India done its homework? We must craft robust rules to govern consent, protect student data, demand fairness and ensure teachers remain stewards of learning
Teachers have always been accorded a high pedestal in Indian society. From ancient times, the revered Guru-Shishya tradition elevated teachers to the status of divinity, embodied in the timeless Sanskrit shloka, “Gurur Brahma, Gurur Vishnu…" In the age of rapidly advancing technology, however, a new question is emerging in India’s education corridors: will we soon be speaking of ‘Gurur-AI’ in our classrooms?