New teacher in town: OpenAI’s big test in Indian schools

Copyright and intellectual property battles: In India, OpenAI is already facing lawsuits over the use of news and content without permission. With IT Rules (2021) mandating organizations to refrain from publishing information without legal rights to it, questions abound over whether AI-generated teaching material in schools could violate copyright law. Could a lesson plan generated by ChatGPT be tainted by an unresolved intellectual property claim? The answer remains unsettled, and Indian regulators will need to act fast.