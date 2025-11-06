Let’s reimagine Indian classrooms: How AI could revolutionize education
India’s push to bring AI into education will succeed only if teachers are prepared to lead it. Building true AI literacy means more than using new tools — it calls for critical thinking, ethical grounding and equitable access to quality learning resources.
India’s education system is entering a phase that will define the future as it seeks to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) as a basic public good. The goal is not to make students coders, but thinkers—capable of understanding, applying and questioning AI’s influence on society, work and knowledge itself.