Going nuclear will be the only way to keep the lights on as AI guzzles ever more electricity
Artificial intelligence consumes energy in such bulk that its rise has thrown the world into an infrastructure emergency. Thankfully, nuclear power is not just viable, its risks have been on the decline. It’s the only way out now.
Recently, I was in a conversation with MIT researchers on artificial intelligence (AI) and nuclear energy. While discussing the subject, we saw a video clip of a data centre that looked like a giant fridge but buzzed like a jet engine. Inside, thousands of AI chips were training a new language model—one that could write poems, analyse genomes or simulate the weather on Mars.