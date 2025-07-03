We live in strange times. Our brightest engineers are teaching machines to think. But they still haven’t solved how to power those machines sustainably. As a physicist, I believe we must act quickly—not just to make AI smarter, but to make its foundation stronger. Nuclear energy may not be perfect. But in the race to power our most powerful technology yet, it may be the smartest bet we’ve got. The AI revolution can’t run on good intentions. It will be run on electricity. But where will it come from?