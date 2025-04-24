The agentic AI revolution isn’t the future, it’s already here
Summary
- OpenAI’s o3 and o4 agents mark an inflection point in the journey of artificial intelligence (AI) taking over human tasks. AI has evolved from perceptual and generative functions to agentic work.
Jensen Huang unveiled a simple exponential curve at the Consumer Electronics Show in January, where he talked about how AI has moved from Perception AI (machine learning, speech recognition, etc) to Generative AI (with ChatGPT and other models), and how AI will then become Agentic (a coding and personal assistant), before moving to Physical AI with robots and self-driving cars.