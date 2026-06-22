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AI’s expertise paradox mustn’t get lost in India’s enthusiasm for AI diffusion across the country

Siddharth Pai
4 min read22 Jun 2026, 04:15 PM IST
What AI has produced is not the democratization of expertise but its simulation.
What AI has produced is not the democratization of expertise but its simulation.(REUTERS)
Summary

This technology is useful for experts but is being aimed at rookies who can’t tell true proficiency apart from an illusion of it. Prior expertise is crucial to make best use of these new tools. If we’re not careful at this stage, we could end up with mass misadoption of AI.

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There is a seductive promise at the heart of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. These tools, we are told, will democratize knowledge. The student in Chennai will have access to the same analytical horsepower as the consultant in Manhattan. The small business owner will conjure in an afternoon what once required a team of specialists. Barriers of access, cost and geography will dissolve. We are all experts now.

There is a seductive promise at the heart of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. These tools, we are told, will democratize knowledge. The student in Chennai will have access to the same analytical horsepower as the consultant in Manhattan. The small business owner will conjure in an afternoon what once required a team of specialists. Barriers of access, cost and geography will dissolve. We are all experts now.

It is a compelling idea. It is also precisely backwards. Large language models do not dispense knowledge. Rather, what they offer is fluent, confident output sampled from a probability distribution. The distinction matters enormously because such output is indistinguishable from knowledge, unless you already possess the expertise to tell the difference.

It is a compelling idea. It is also precisely backwards. Large language models do not dispense knowledge. Rather, what they offer is fluent, confident output sampled from a probability distribution. The distinction matters enormously because such output is indistinguishable from knowledge, unless you already possess the expertise to tell the difference.

This is the central problem. And it is one that evangelists of AI democratization have either missed or chosen not to examine too closely.

Also Read | Watch out: AI tools have resulted in a great corporate code bloat

An experienced cardiologist asking an AI tool about drug interactions will catch errors. She has a mental model against which AI output can be tested. A patient researching the same question has no such filter. Both receive the same authoritative response.

While the output may be better than nothing for the patient, only the doctor can evaluate it. The AI does not know who is asking and does not modulate its confidence accordingly. It answers both with equal fluency and certainty, which is to say, with no reliable relationship between its confidence and its correctness.

The same asymmetry runs through every domain. The senior lawyer recognizes an AI-invented precedent, but a junior associate may not. The seasoned technologist knows when generated code will fail at scale. A neophyte ‘vibe coder’ does not. The expert extracts value. But the novice extracts unearned confidence, which is a different and more dangerous thing.

What AI has produced is not the democratization of expertise but its simulation. And simulated expertise is convincing precisely to those least equipped to see through fluent error. The people who least need it are best placed to use these tools safely. This is a structural problem rather than an accident of implementation that better design can fix. It emerges from what these systems are.

Universal expertise was never the answer. People have always depended on specialists. What AI changes is that the boundary between expertise and its simulation becomes far harder to discern.

Also Read | Legal muddle: lawyers are at risk of adopting AI in ways that won’t help much

There is a further wrinkle. AI is only as reliable as the user’s willingness and ability to challenge it. A confident answer that deserves challenge will often fold when pushed. Ask again, from a different angle, and the system may contradict itself without embarrassment.

But pushing requires knowing that its answer was wrong in the first place. It takes independent knowledge to frame a challenge. The expert then gets a tool that improves under interrogation, while the novice simply accepts what the AI spouts. Wider access to the same technology, as rapid diffusion envisages, is likely to widen that gap.

Also Read | Lightbulb question: how many AI models does it take to get work done?

This has implications that reach beyond the individual user. Organizations are now making consequential decisions, drafting legal documents, writing code, conducting research and generating financial analysis with AI tools their employees may not be equipped to audit.

Such AI output looks professional. It is formatted correctly, grammatically sound and delivered with an air of authority. In most cases, no one in the room has the expertise to know whether it is right.

The manager who commissioned the analysis cannot evaluate it. The board that receives it cannot either. Confidence travels up the organization but the capacity to question it does not.

The irony is that the people best positioned to use these tools responsibly are frequently the most sceptical of them. The expert who understands what AI is actually doing, who has seen it fail in ways that non-experts would never detect, tends to treat it as a useful but fallible assistant requiring constant supervision.

Non-experts who are impressed enough by its fluency and speed to treat it like an oracle need to learn from the scepticism of experts if the relationship between trust and competence is to survive.

Used well, with appropriate expertise applied to the output, these tools are genuinely powerful.

A cardiologist who uses AI to scan literature would not otherwise have time to read so much; if she applies her clinical judgement to everything AI says, she would be better equipped than before. A lawyer who uses it for a first draft and then reads every word with professional scepticism saves real time. A technologist who generates code and then reviews it against his or her prior understanding of the system it will run on moves faster without moving recklessly. In each case, the expertise comes first and AI amplifies it.

Also Read | How India should address fears of AI’s impact on employment

The problem is that this is not how these tools are being sold and increasingly not how they are being used. AI is being pitched as a capability assurer without prerequisite skills. But real expertise is still a crucial need. It is becoming invisible, though, which is considerably more dangerous than when it was merely expensive to acquire.

We have built the most convincing reference librarian in history. We have forgotten that a library is only useful to those who already know what and how to read. The ones who cannot are wandering the stacks, arms full of books, entirely confident they have understood what they have found.

The author is a technology consultant and venture capitalist

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Siddharth Pai

Dr. Siddharth Pai is a renowned expert in technology and technology services. He has led some of theRead more

largest and most innovative transactions in global technology sourcing, many of which are still considered watershed events in the industry's evolution. He has overseen over $80 billion in negotiated transactions and mergers in this space.<br><br>He is now Managing Partner at Siana Capital Management LLP, a fund management house focused on venture capital for Indian startups in the deep technology and science spaces.<br><br>For over a decade, he served as a board member and the president for the Asia Pacific region at ISG Inc. He directed over half of the firm’s resources and revenue contribution before leaving in 2015 to run his own business. Before ISG, he held global senior executive roles with IBM and KPMG Consulting/BearingPoint based in the US, Europe, and Asia. As the executive in charge of IBM’s Communications Sector consulting businesses in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), he held overall profit responsibility for a 29-nation region. As a senior Partner with KPMG Consulting (US), he started up several businesses within the firm, including the Financial Sector Managed Services business in New York City and the firm’s shared services operations in India.<br><br>He holds a doctorate in technology from Purdue University, MBA (Finance) and MS (Applied Economics) degrees from the Simon School at the University of Rochester, and a bachelor’s degree in commerce from Bangalore University.

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Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsAI’s expertise paradox mustn’t get lost in India’s enthusiasm for AI diffusion across the country

AI’s expertise paradox mustn’t get lost in India’s enthusiasm for AI diffusion across the country

Siddharth Pai
4 min read22 Jun 2026, 04:15 PM IST
What AI has produced is not the democratization of expertise but its simulation.
What AI has produced is not the democratization of expertise but its simulation.(REUTERS)
Summary

This technology is useful for experts but is being aimed at rookies who can’t tell true proficiency apart from an illusion of it. Prior expertise is crucial to make best use of these new tools. If we’re not careful at this stage, we could end up with mass misadoption of AI.

Gift this article

There is a seductive promise at the heart of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. These tools, we are told, will democratize knowledge. The student in Chennai will have access to the same analytical horsepower as the consultant in Manhattan. The small business owner will conjure in an afternoon what once required a team of specialists. Barriers of access, cost and geography will dissolve. We are all experts now.

There is a seductive promise at the heart of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. These tools, we are told, will democratize knowledge. The student in Chennai will have access to the same analytical horsepower as the consultant in Manhattan. The small business owner will conjure in an afternoon what once required a team of specialists. Barriers of access, cost and geography will dissolve. We are all experts now.

It is a compelling idea. It is also precisely backwards. Large language models do not dispense knowledge. Rather, what they offer is fluent, confident output sampled from a probability distribution. The distinction matters enormously because such output is indistinguishable from knowledge, unless you already possess the expertise to tell the difference.

It is a compelling idea. It is also precisely backwards. Large language models do not dispense knowledge. Rather, what they offer is fluent, confident output sampled from a probability distribution. The distinction matters enormously because such output is indistinguishable from knowledge, unless you already possess the expertise to tell the difference.

This is the central problem. And it is one that evangelists of AI democratization have either missed or chosen not to examine too closely.

Also Read | Watch out: AI tools have resulted in a great corporate code bloat

An experienced cardiologist asking an AI tool about drug interactions will catch errors. She has a mental model against which AI output can be tested. A patient researching the same question has no such filter. Both receive the same authoritative response.

While the output may be better than nothing for the patient, only the doctor can evaluate it. The AI does not know who is asking and does not modulate its confidence accordingly. It answers both with equal fluency and certainty, which is to say, with no reliable relationship between its confidence and its correctness.

The same asymmetry runs through every domain. The senior lawyer recognizes an AI-invented precedent, but a junior associate may not. The seasoned technologist knows when generated code will fail at scale. A neophyte ‘vibe coder’ does not. The expert extracts value. But the novice extracts unearned confidence, which is a different and more dangerous thing.

What AI has produced is not the democratization of expertise but its simulation. And simulated expertise is convincing precisely to those least equipped to see through fluent error. The people who least need it are best placed to use these tools safely. This is a structural problem rather than an accident of implementation that better design can fix. It emerges from what these systems are.

Universal expertise was never the answer. People have always depended on specialists. What AI changes is that the boundary between expertise and its simulation becomes far harder to discern.

Also Read | Legal muddle: lawyers are at risk of adopting AI in ways that won’t help much

There is a further wrinkle. AI is only as reliable as the user’s willingness and ability to challenge it. A confident answer that deserves challenge will often fold when pushed. Ask again, from a different angle, and the system may contradict itself without embarrassment.

But pushing requires knowing that its answer was wrong in the first place. It takes independent knowledge to frame a challenge. The expert then gets a tool that improves under interrogation, while the novice simply accepts what the AI spouts. Wider access to the same technology, as rapid diffusion envisages, is likely to widen that gap.

Also Read | Lightbulb question: how many AI models does it take to get work done?

This has implications that reach beyond the individual user. Organizations are now making consequential decisions, drafting legal documents, writing code, conducting research and generating financial analysis with AI tools their employees may not be equipped to audit.

Such AI output looks professional. It is formatted correctly, grammatically sound and delivered with an air of authority. In most cases, no one in the room has the expertise to know whether it is right.

The manager who commissioned the analysis cannot evaluate it. The board that receives it cannot either. Confidence travels up the organization but the capacity to question it does not.

The irony is that the people best positioned to use these tools responsibly are frequently the most sceptical of them. The expert who understands what AI is actually doing, who has seen it fail in ways that non-experts would never detect, tends to treat it as a useful but fallible assistant requiring constant supervision.

Non-experts who are impressed enough by its fluency and speed to treat it like an oracle need to learn from the scepticism of experts if the relationship between trust and competence is to survive.

Used well, with appropriate expertise applied to the output, these tools are genuinely powerful.

A cardiologist who uses AI to scan literature would not otherwise have time to read so much; if she applies her clinical judgement to everything AI says, she would be better equipped than before. A lawyer who uses it for a first draft and then reads every word with professional scepticism saves real time. A technologist who generates code and then reviews it against his or her prior understanding of the system it will run on moves faster without moving recklessly. In each case, the expertise comes first and AI amplifies it.

Also Read | How India should address fears of AI’s impact on employment

The problem is that this is not how these tools are being sold and increasingly not how they are being used. AI is being pitched as a capability assurer without prerequisite skills. But real expertise is still a crucial need. It is becoming invisible, though, which is considerably more dangerous than when it was merely expensive to acquire.

We have built the most convincing reference librarian in history. We have forgotten that a library is only useful to those who already know what and how to read. The ones who cannot are wandering the stacks, arms full of books, entirely confident they have understood what they have found.

The author is a technology consultant and venture capitalist

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Siddharth Pai

Dr. Siddharth Pai is a renowned expert in technology and technology services. He has led some of theRead more

largest and most innovative transactions in global technology sourcing, many of which are still considered watershed events in the industry's evolution. He has overseen over $80 billion in negotiated transactions and mergers in this space.<br><br>He is now Managing Partner at Siana Capital Management LLP, a fund management house focused on venture capital for Indian startups in the deep technology and science spaces.<br><br>For over a decade, he served as a board member and the president for the Asia Pacific region at ISG Inc. He directed over half of the firm’s resources and revenue contribution before leaving in 2015 to run his own business. Before ISG, he held global senior executive roles with IBM and KPMG Consulting/BearingPoint based in the US, Europe, and Asia. As the executive in charge of IBM’s Communications Sector consulting businesses in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), he held overall profit responsibility for a 29-nation region. As a senior Partner with KPMG Consulting (US), he started up several businesses within the firm, including the Financial Sector Managed Services business in New York City and the firm’s shared services operations in India.<br><br>He holds a doctorate in technology from Purdue University, MBA (Finance) and MS (Applied Economics) degrees from the Simon School at the University of Rochester, and a bachelor’s degree in commerce from Bangalore University.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsAI’s expertise paradox mustn’t get lost in India’s enthusiasm for AI diffusion across the country
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