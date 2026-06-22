AI’s expertise paradox mustn’t get lost in India’s enthusiasm for AI diffusion across the country

There is a seductive promise at the heart of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. These tools, we are told, will democratize knowledge. The student in Chennai will have access to the same analytical horsepower as the consultant in Manhattan. The small business owner will conjure in an afternoon what once required a team of specialists. Barriers of access, cost and geography will dissolve. We are all experts now.
There is a seductive promise at the heart of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. These tools, we are told, will democratize knowledge. The student in Chennai will have access to the same analytical horsepower as the consultant in Manhattan. The small business owner will conjure in an afternoon what once required a team of specialists. Barriers of access, cost and geography will dissolve. We are all experts now.
It is a compelling idea. It is also precisely backwards. Large language models do not dispense knowledge. Rather, what they offer is fluent, confident output sampled from a probability distribution. The distinction matters enormously because such output is indistinguishable from knowledge, unless you already possess the expertise to tell the difference.
It is a compelling idea. It is also precisely backwards. Large language models do not dispense knowledge. Rather, what they offer is fluent, confident output sampled from a probability distribution. The distinction matters enormously because such output is indistinguishable from knowledge, unless you already possess the expertise to tell the difference.
This is the central problem. And it is one that evangelists of AI democratization have either missed or chosen not to examine too closely.
An experienced cardiologist asking an AI tool about drug interactions will catch errors. She has a mental model against which AI output can be tested. A patient researching the same question has no such filter. Both receive the same authoritative response.
While the output may be better than nothing for the patient, only the doctor can evaluate it. The AI does not know who is asking and does not modulate its confidence accordingly. It answers both with equal fluency and certainty, which is to say, with no reliable relationship between its confidence and its correctness.
The same asymmetry runs through every domain. The senior lawyer recognizes an AI-invented precedent, but a junior associate may not. The seasoned technologist knows when generated code will fail at scale. A neophyte ‘vibe coder’ does not. The expert extracts value. But the novice extracts unearned confidence, which is a different and more dangerous thing.
What AI has produced is not the democratization of expertise but its simulation. And simulated expertise is convincing precisely to those least equipped to see through fluent error. The people who least need it are best placed to use these tools safely. This is a structural problem rather than an accident of implementation that better design can fix. It emerges from what these systems are.
Universal expertise was never the answer. People have always depended on specialists. What AI changes is that the boundary between expertise and its simulation becomes far harder to discern.
There is a further wrinkle. AI is only as reliable as the user’s willingness and ability to challenge it. A confident answer that deserves challenge will often fold when pushed. Ask again, from a different angle, and the system may contradict itself without embarrassment.
But pushing requires knowing that its answer was wrong in the first place. It takes independent knowledge to frame a challenge. The expert then gets a tool that improves under interrogation, while the novice simply accepts what the AI spouts. Wider access to the same technology, as rapid diffusion envisages, is likely to widen that gap.
This has implications that reach beyond the individual user. Organizations are now making consequential decisions, drafting legal documents, writing code, conducting research and generating financial analysis with AI tools their employees may not be equipped to audit.
Such AI output looks professional. It is formatted correctly, grammatically sound and delivered with an air of authority. In most cases, no one in the room has the expertise to know whether it is right.
The manager who commissioned the analysis cannot evaluate it. The board that receives it cannot either. Confidence travels up the organization but the capacity to question it does not.
The irony is that the people best positioned to use these tools responsibly are frequently the most sceptical of them. The expert who understands what AI is actually doing, who has seen it fail in ways that non-experts would never detect, tends to treat it as a useful but fallible assistant requiring constant supervision.
Non-experts who are impressed enough by its fluency and speed to treat it like an oracle need to learn from the scepticism of experts if the relationship between trust and competence is to survive.
Used well, with appropriate expertise applied to the output, these tools are genuinely powerful.
A cardiologist who uses AI to scan literature would not otherwise have time to read so much; if she applies her clinical judgement to everything AI says, she would be better equipped than before. A lawyer who uses it for a first draft and then reads every word with professional scepticism saves real time. A technologist who generates code and then reviews it against his or her prior understanding of the system it will run on moves faster without moving recklessly. In each case, the expertise comes first and AI amplifies it.
The problem is that this is not how these tools are being sold and increasingly not how they are being used. AI is being pitched as a capability assurer without prerequisite skills. But real expertise is still a crucial need. It is becoming invisible, though, which is considerably more dangerous than when it was merely expensive to acquire.
We have built the most convincing reference librarian in history. We have forgotten that a library is only useful to those who already know what and how to read. The ones who cannot are wandering the stacks, arms full of books, entirely confident they have understood what they have found.
The author is a technology consultant and venture capitalist