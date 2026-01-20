It’s pointless asking AI to ‘explain’ itself: But here’s an effective way we humans could hold it accountable
As governments push for ‘explainable’ AI, the realization must sink in that this approach won’t get us anywhere. But that does not mean AI can dodge oversight and accountability. For control, what we must track and test are AI outcomes.
If there is one thing those who design artificial intelligence (AI) policies insist on, it is that the AI systems we build should be explainable. It seems to be a reasonable request. After all, if an algorithm denies someone a loan, misdiagnoses a disease or autonomously executes an action that results in harm, surely those affected have the right to an explanation.