This approach is not new. In complex engineering systems, users often do not understand how every last part of the system they are operating works. And yet they can tell when it starts to fail. What we did, in these circumstances, was define a set of ‘invariant’ truths—rules that must never be broken—that operate as the guardrails of the system. When these guardrails are crossed, operators are given feedback that allows them to take swift remedial action.