'AI for Good’ encompasses initiatives aimed at applying ethical AI to address global challenges, such as increasing access to clean water, enhancing health outcomes and tackling climate change. The United Nations has recognized its importance through its AI for Good Global Summit, demonstrating a commitment to use AI as a tool to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The AI Action Summit in Paris, co-chaired by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, highlights the global focus on artificial intelligence’s (AI) potential to tackle pressing issues.

It addresses key themes, including public interest in AI, the future of AI in work, innovation and culture, trust in AI, and global AI governance. The summit also serves as a platform for a global dialogue on AI, with participation from various countries, including the US and India.

AI for Good prioritizes investment and support for projects in developing countries. Through a global startup pitching session, it aims to identify promising solutions that use AI to address sustainable development challenges. These startups leverage AI, machine learning and advanced algorithms to help achieve SDGs.

India’s top-level participation in the Paris AI Summit underscores India’s commitment to ethical and inclusive AI. India can highlight its AI accomplishments, including its National AI Strategy and creation of AI research facilities. By sharing its best practices and experiences, India aims not just to lead the discourse on AI, but also forge vital global partnerships.

France is at the forefront of many AI initiatives, promoting innovation and talent in the field. The French government’s La French Tech network, for example, helps Indian startups partner with French tech companies, especially in AI and data analytics.

These programmes reflect France’s efforts to use AI for societal advancement and highlight the effectiveness of global collaboration in promoting innovation and progress. Ahead of the summit, 50 innovative AI for Good projects have been selected for support, including funding.

As per estimates, AI could contribute up to $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030, enhancing productivity and creating new opportunities. India ranks among the top 10 countries in AI readiness, with high potential for an AI-led public sector transformation.

Across developing countries, various AI for Good initiatives are already enhancing economic growth and improving public services. In Mexico, for instance, AI-driven automation is boosting manufacturing capabilities, creating new economic opportunities and reducing dependence on traditional sectors.

In Togo, AI has transformed public service delivery by refining the targeting of cash transfers, ensuring that aid efficiently reaches those most in need. Meanwhile, in South Africa, a healthcare worker in a remote village uses an AI-based diagnostic tool to assist in diagnosing patients, enabling her to offer timely treatment recommendations even without specialized doctors.

Such initiatives exemplify how AI can drive positive change and uplift communities in developing regions, with international cooperation and organizations playing a crucial role.

Here’s a must-do list:

Provide the world a platform for dialogue, collaboration and knowledge sharing: The AI for Good Global Summit, organized by the International Telecommunication Union in partnership with over 40 UN sister agencies and co-convened with the government of Switzerland, serves as the leading UN platform for a global and inclusive dialogue on AI. Such organizations not only bring stakeholders such as governments, academia, industry, civil society and UN agencies together, but also facilitate the sharing of knowledge and best practices in AI for Good, ensuring that successful models are replicated across different regions and sectors.

Identify and scale up AI applications: AI for Good identifies trustworthy AI applications, builds skills and standards, and advances AI governance for sustainable development.

Create skills and set standards: AI for Good focuses on building skills and standards to ensure responsible and effective use of AI.

Advance the governance of AI: These organizations work to strengthen global AI policy and governance frameworks to move from principles to implementation. Given the risks associated with AI, policies play a key role in keeping its growth well balanced, particularly by ensuring fairness, transparency and accountability. For this, policy and regulatory bodies must address three key aspects: biases within AI systems, their use in critical decision-making processes and their potential to create inequality.

Support specific projects and initiatives: Several UN agencies and international NGOs are actively involved in AI for Good initiatives. For example, the UNDP launched a new digital strategy in 2020 to enhance its support to governments in adapting to the rapidly changing environment. The World Food Programme leverages technology to improve nutrition, support small farmers, help countries prepare for climate shocks and boost human capital through school feeding schemes.

The author is co-chair, Indo-French CEOs Forum, and past president, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).