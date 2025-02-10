Hari S. Bhartia: International cooperation has a key role in fostering ‘AI for good’
Summary
- The Paris summit on AI, co-chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offers a valuable platform for stakeholders to discuss the use of artificial intelligence for sustainable development
'AI for Good’ encompasses initiatives aimed at applying ethical AI to address global challenges, such as increasing access to clean water, enhancing health outcomes and tackling climate change. The United Nations has recognized its importance through its AI for Good Global Summit, demonstrating a commitment to use AI as a tool to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).