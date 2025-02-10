Provide the world a platform for dialogue, collaboration and knowledge sharing: The AI for Good Global Summit, organized by the International Telecommunication Union in partnership with over 40 UN sister agencies and co-convened with the government of Switzerland, serves as the leading UN platform for a global and inclusive dialogue on AI. Such organizations not only bring stakeholders such as governments, academia, industry, civil society and UN agencies together, but also facilitate the sharing of knowledge and best practices in AI for Good, ensuring that successful models are replicated across different regions and sectors.