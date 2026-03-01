A rift between the AI firm Anthropic and the US federal government has broken into the open at a fraught geopolitical moment. Negotiations between the AI firm and the Pentagon over deployment of frontier models by the US military stalled after Anthropic refused to permit the use of its models for two specific use cases: domestic surveillance and lethal autonomous weapons.
AI for warfare: West Asia’s flare-up should focus attention on red lines for autonomous weapons
SummaryThe US-Israel attack on Iran not only deploys AI, but comes amid a standoff between Anthropic and the Pentagon over curbs on AI use. Liberal democracies like India need clear laws and standards for state use of AI so that disputes don’t arise at a time of crisis.
A rift between the AI firm Anthropic and the US federal government has broken into the open at a fraught geopolitical moment. Negotiations between the AI firm and the Pentagon over deployment of frontier models by the US military stalled after Anthropic refused to permit the use of its models for two specific use cases: domestic surveillance and lethal autonomous weapons.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More