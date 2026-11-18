In November 2025, India released its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Governance Guidelines outlining seven guiding principles, or sutras, and recommendations across six areas: infrastructure, capacity building, policy and regulation, risk mitigation, and accountability as well as institutions. A year later, India has made progress in implementing several of these recommendations.
Acting on the guidelines’ recommendations, the ministry of electronics and information technology (Meity) constituted the AI Governance and Economic Group in April this year for inter-ministerial coordination, and the Technology and Policy Expert Committee to provide technical and policy advice.