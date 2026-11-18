In November 2025, India released its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Governance Guidelines outlining seven guiding principles, or sutras, and recommendations across six areas: infrastructure, capacity building, policy and regulation, risk mitigation, and accountability as well as institutions. A year later, India has made progress in implementing several of these recommendations.
In November 2025, India released its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Governance Guidelines outlining seven guiding principles, or sutras, and recommendations across six areas: infrastructure, capacity building, policy and regulation, risk mitigation, and accountability as well as institutions. A year later, India has made progress in implementing several of these recommendations.
Acting on the guidelines’ recommendations, the ministry of electronics and information technology (Meity) constituted the AI Governance and Economic Group in April this year for inter-ministerial coordination, and the Technology and Policy Expert Committee to provide technical and policy advice.
Acting on the guidelines’ recommendations, the ministry of electronics and information technology (Meity) constituted the AI Governance and Economic Group in April this year for inter-ministerial coordination, and the Technology and Policy Expert Committee to provide technical and policy advice.
Similarly, efforts are underway to operationalize the IndiaAI Safety Institute. These developments mark progress in establishing the proposed institutional architecture, although their effectiveness will depend on identifying regulatory gaps, coordinating with sectoral regulators and translating recommendations into actionable measures.
On capacity building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in August 2026 a target of training one crore youth in AI-related skills over the following year. Already 543 Data and AI Labs have been approved for establishment in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, while 686 fellowships have been awarded across 178 institutions to support AI education and research under the IndiaAI FutureSkills programme.
On infrastructure, shared computing capacity has been expanded to over 45,000 graphics processing units (GPUs) by June 2026, while AIKosh has sought to improve access to datasets.
More recently, Meity released the Data Empowerment and Protection Architecture (DEPA) for AI Training Handbook, outlining a techno-legal approach to data collaboration, with safeguards for privacy and confidentiality. These initiatives, some predating the guidelines, contribute to developing domestic AI capabilities.
On regulation, Meity amended the Information Technology Rules, 2021 in February to introduce additional due-diligence obligations concerning synthetically generated content, particularly deepfakes.
Similarly, the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) (Amendment) Rules, 2026, scheduled to take effect in January 2027, introduce requirements concerning algorithmic rankings, misleading search results and sponsored listings.
Financial regulators have also advanced AI governance. In June, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released draft guidelines on model risk management, while the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) made its retail algorithmic trading framework applicable to all stockbrokers in April. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India also set-up a group in June to examine AI governance and policyholder protection.
In healthcare, the ministry of health and family welfare launched the Strategy for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare for India and the Benchmarking Open Data Platform for Health AI in February to support responsible AI adoption and model evaluation.
In October, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India released guidelines proposing risk assessment, human oversight, accountability and incident reporting in telecommunications. These developments reflect growing sector-specific AI governance, although the measures differ in scope and enforceability.
On risk mitigation and accountability, the IndiaAI Mission has supported 13 Responsible AI projects covering bias mitigation, explainability and deepfake detection. In May 2026, Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) released a blueprint addressing AI-assisted cyber threats, followed by AI Security Auditing Guidelines in November, outlining risk-based assessments of AI systems.
These initiatives reflect progress towards operationalizing technical safeguards, although their effectiveness remains to be assessed.
Also, greater clarity is needed on the implementation of the guidelines, liability across the AI value chain and coordination with sectoral regulators.
These developments also raise questions about the relationship between horizontal and sector-specific regulation. Existing laws can address certain AI-related risks across sectors, while regulators such as RBI and Sebi can introduce requirements tailored to particular applications. CERT-In’s guidelines also reflect efforts to develop technical safeguards applicable across sectors.
However, broader concerns relating to transparency, accountability and redress may require greater consistency across regulatory frameworks.
Against this backdrop, the government’s announcement in October of an upcoming consultation paper on AI regulation assumes significance. It could assess gaps in the laws and the need for more safeguards, particularly for high-risk applications.
A year after the guidelines were released, India has made progress in strengthening its institutional, infrastructural and sectoral governance frameworks. The challenge will be to build on these developments, strengthen coordination and operationalize risk mitigation and accountability measures, while ensuring regulatory certainty without imposing disproportionate burdens on innovation and adoption.
The author is associate fellow, Observer Research Foundation.