Confidently wrong: Why AI is so exasperatingly human-like
Summary
- The favourite human skill of AI chatbots might be creative misinformation. They bluff as much as humans do, even if there’s a difference of intent. Do we really want bots that behave like clueless but charismatic people?
We’ve been looking for the wrong signs in the race for artificial general intelligence (AGI). Sure, we still fantasize about the day that AI will solve quantum gravity, out-compose Mozart or spontaneously develop a deep personal trauma from its ‘childhood in the GPU.’ But let’s face it—human intelligence isn’t about ‘logic’ or ‘truth-seeking.’ It’s about confidently bluffing. And AI has nailed it. Let’s talk about it some more.