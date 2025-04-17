Confidently wrong: Why AI is so exasperatingly human-like

AI has no concept of truth or falsehood; it generates plausible text. What we call a ‘hallucination’ is a mix of balderdash, bunkum and hogwash, better described by Harry Frankfurt in his essay, On Bullshit. He says a liar knows and conceals the truth, while a ‘balderdasher’ (and likewise an AI chatbot) is indifferent to the truth as long as it sounds legit. AI has learnt from human-written text and mastered the art of sounding confident. In doing so, it sometimes mimics human bunkum artists. It’s human-like, but with one key difference—intent. Humans bluff intentionally, whereas AI has no intent (it’s essentially auto-complete on steroids).