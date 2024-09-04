There is no such thing as ‘unskilled labour’: Drop its use.
Summary
- It’s an outdated term that needs to be retired, especially in the age of AI, which threatens to devalue all sorts of ‘skilled’ work done by humans. Everything of value that human beings do is skilled and AI should make us realize what human effort is worth.
Labour Day in the US was on 2 September, an appropriate moment to consider the term ‘unskilled.’ Economists have used it for as long as I can remember, and at some point, I became numb to it, thinking it was just a neutral classification. But it’s not neutral—it’s both demeaning and misleading.