Opinion
AI has made it way too easy to clone President Biden's voice
Summary
- A fake 'robocall' by Joe Biden has revived anxiety over AI misuse. Voice cloning represents a significant threat to democracies worldwide.
After targeting politicians in the UK, Slovakia and other parts of the world, audio scammers have finally made their splash in the US. They cloned President Joe Biden’s voice and turned it into a robocall, a campaign tactic that goes back to the 1970s.
