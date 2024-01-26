AI has made it way too easy to clone President Biden's voice

Misinformation researchers are rightly worried about so-called audio deepfakes emerging at the start of a big election year, when roughly half the world will be casting a ballot. While fake videos and pictures are eye-catching and dramatic, fake audio clips are more dangerous. Think of them as the mosquito of misinformation. They’re small and easy to produce, tough to spot and almost impossible to track. And they can spread false information to disastrous effect. Last year, for instance, a Slovakian political party may well have lost a national election because an audio deepfake of its leader went viral two days before the vote.