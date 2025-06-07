The chatbot will see you now

Despite disclaimers about not replacing doctors, AI assistants will give health-related advice if you ask. That’s not what Gemini, ChatGPT, Grok and their ilk are meant for, but since they can scan reputable sources in seconds, their advice can often be helpful—if the user is careful in framing questions and responsible in following through. These tools are still prone to hallucinations, and they’re only as good as their training data, so they can get things wrong.