AI hogs energy and its regulation must take its climate impact into account
Summary
- What’s costly needn’t be worthy. We must weigh the costs and benefits of AI deployment. The rules need to recognize the high cost of its application—in terms of investments, climate effects and other environmental factors.
India is undoubtedly a leading country in the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) systems. A recent survey on cloud complexity by NetApp, a data infrastructure company, revealed that 70% of firms in India have AI projects up and running, as against 53% in the US, and that 91% of the companies in India plan to use their data to train AI models, as against a global average of 62%.