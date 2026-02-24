AI’s impact on human employment will vary in line with what tasks are open to automation

This distinction between the job and the task is not merely semantic. It shapes how we should evaluate the disruption that AI is now bringing to office work, professional services and creative industries. When the unit of analysis is a task rather than a job, it is worth asking whether AI taking over some tasks will or will not increase efficiency in the tasks that will continue to be done by human professionals. Much of the currently inconclusive debate about whether AI will make humans redundant or actually increase labour productivity hinges on the issue of tasks.