The AI Impact Summit held last week brought many members of the global technology royalty to New Delhi. It also featured the launch of India’s first multi-billion parameter large language model, saw announcements of big investments in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and ended with an international declaration on the need for democratic diffusion of AI.
AI’s impact on human employment will vary in line with what tasks are open to automation
SummaryTechnology rarely wipes out entire professions. So too with the rise of AI in offices. Jobs differ from tasks and we can expect artificial intelligence to take over the tasks that are routine, codifiable and easy to automate. This need not reduce jobs as much as rejig them.
The AI Impact Summit held last week brought many members of the global technology royalty to New Delhi. It also featured the launch of India’s first multi-billion parameter large language model, saw announcements of big investments in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and ended with an international declaration on the need for democratic diffusion of AI.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More