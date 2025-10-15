Go ahead, adopt AI for education, but sharpen the critical capacity of students too
As artificial intelligence (AI) storms the world, India’s education system clearly needs to adapt. But the stakes in this field are profoundly high. Given the risk of AI tools going out of alignment with our best interests, AI adoption at the school level must satisfy the strictest of safety tests.
There is no escape from AI. Its embrace is essential to progress, a consensus that unites tech mavens and policy wonks with AI chatbots. As OpenAI’s ChatGPT puts it, artificial intelligence (AI) is “not inherently" but “practically" essential to progress “in today’s context."