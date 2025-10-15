Critically, the market for AI tools must never go the winner-take-all way. The profit motive of private enterprise is far more likely to keep the outputs of AI chatbots—and actions of AI agents—aligned with the interests of users if multiple tools vie for our usage. For this, we must avoid the trap of ‘network effects’: If everyone starts using the same tool everyone else is using (or is asked to), rivalry levels could fall, a monopoly may arise and users might lose their say in how AI evolves.