The AI revolution could leave women even further behind. Here's why.
Devina Sengupta 4 min read 02 Aug 2025, 12:56 PM IST
Summary
AI tools used for screening CVs, assessing performance, and recommending promotions are learning from data that's already riddled with bias.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Ankita Sinha remembers the moment it hit her.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story