Opinion
Can India adapt AI to suit the country’s specific needs and context?
Prachi Mishra 6 min read 08 Oct 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Summary
- As a developing country facing an employment challenge, India must strive for a sustainable adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) by focusing on how this technology can be deployed as an inclusive tool to complement human labour—and also close service and productivity gaps in diverse fields.
Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) has introduced enticing possibilities globally. This topic has overwhelmed global parleys since ChatGPT was introduced about two years ago.
