Mint Quick Edit | When will AI's reality match its hype?
Even as global AI adoption struggles to squeeze business gains out of it, as a new survey shows, India stands out for its widespread early adoption of this technology. What does this imply?
Even as AI turns into a business buzzword, a new survey suggests that the gains so far from artificial intelligence have been marginal at best. According to Atlassian’s 2025 AI Collaboration Index, 96% of the surveyed organizations reported having seen little or no improvement in efficiency, innovation or work quality in general.