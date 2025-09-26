Hello User
Mint Quick Edit | When will AI's reality match its hype?

Mint Quick Edit | When will AI's reality match its hype?

Mint Editorial Board

Even as global AI adoption struggles to squeeze business gains out of it, as a new survey shows, India stands out for its widespread early adoption of this technology. What does this imply?

India has been an early adopter of AI, with its business adoption rate found to be higher than even America’s and Germany’s.
Even as AI turns into a business buzzword, a new survey suggests that the gains so far from artificial intelligence have been marginal at best. According to Atlassian’s 2025 AI Collaboration Index, 96% of the surveyed organizations reported having seen little or no improvement in efficiency, innovation or work quality in general.

Employees themselves, however, reported modest productivity and time savings. But the Atlassian report cautions against making personal productivity the focus of AI adoption; as its potential is far greater, this sort of AI under-employment could cost Fortune 500 companies as much as $98 billion annually in lost AI returns.

Businesses are advised to build knowledge bases that AI can dip into and integrate AI into processes and systems for better coordination and systemic efficiency. India has been an early adopter of AI, with its business adoption rate found to be higher than even America’s and Germany’s.

The survey also finds Indians to be the least likely to abandon AI if its results fall short and more likely than others to refine prompts. While it may take time for AI to match the hype around it, India seems at no risk of being left behind other economies on AI usage.

