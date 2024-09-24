Opinion
Let’s see if AI can work its magic to close education deficiencies
Rahul Matthan 4 min read 24 Sep 2024, 12:30 PM IST
Summary
- We need artificial intelligence to solve real-world problems that humans have struggled with. If it can't, it will end up as just another fad. A major test case will be how it helps improve the learning outcomes of our school children. A Tamil Nadu experiment shows promise.
It has been over two years since Generative AI first burst on the scene—and I have to say that I have grown increasingly frustrated with it.
