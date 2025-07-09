Anurag Behar: Letting AI think for us will destroy the purpose of education
Educators must use artificial intelligence (AI) sparingly and that too only when it doesn’t harm the process and goals of education. Thinking can be exhilarating but hard. Ditto for teaching and learning.
No plan survives first contact with the enemy." This military maxim, often attributed to Field Marshal Helmuth von Moltke the Elder, the Prussian strategist who reshaped modern warfare, carries a basic truth about the nature of reality. The world is too chaotic and unpredictable for rigid blueprints.