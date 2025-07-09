Anurag Behar: Letting AI think for us will destroy the purpose of education

This dynamic is now mutating—rapidly and perhaps dangerously—with the rise of large language model-based AI systems. Lesson plans, teaching materials and entire course structures can now be generated in seconds. And this isn’t just happening in the commercial sector; teachers themselves are doing it, particularly in higher education. Some faculty members have quietly been outsourcing their thinking to AI. To them, it seems like efficiency. Why spend hours crafting a lecture when ChatGPT can draft one in minutes? But this is the thin end of the wedge. If your job is to develop the capacity to think, and you outsource your own, where does that leave your professional role?