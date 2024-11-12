AI in law: We’ll be left staring at a human talent scarcity of our own
Summary
- There is much that only human lawyers can do, but law firms risk choking their talent pipeline by deploying AI for junior level tasks and disrupting the learning curve of young lawyers. An AI takeover of basic work would mean fewer lawyers trained to do what AI cannot.
Last week, I was speaking at a conference in Singapore on the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the practice of law. On my panel were lawyers from four different continents and it was clear that we were all falling over ourselves to incorporate AI into our respective law firms.