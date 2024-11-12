AI in law: We’ll be left staring at a human talent scarcity of our own

Last week, I was speaking at a conference in Singapore on the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the practice of law. On my panel were lawyers from four different continents and it was clear that we were all falling over ourselves to incorporate AI into our respective law firms.

Since every firm was already using AI for drafting (from simple memos and client communication to basic contract drafting), much of the discussion revolved around how to do that effectively: the prompts we were using and the workflows we’d designed.

Others had invested in due diligence products, using AI to review documents so that it could quickly surface risks in merger and acquisition transactions that lawyers could then address during negotiations and contract drafting.

We were all using AI for research, whether it was to quickly generate summaries of current positions in law or just identify issues that could apply given the particular facts of the case.

Also read: AI regulation in India must take a targeted approach to keep risk levels low

For the most part, this drive to incorporate AI into as many aspects of the business of law as possible comes from the pressure we all face from clients to improve the efficiency of our services.

But at the same time, these very same clients impose constraints on the ways in which we can use AI, prohibiting us from training it on any information they give us and often going so far as to say that even the queries we ask of AI should not contain any sensitive client information.

Whether it is because of these restrictions or other reasons entirely, it is fair to say that all my co-panellists were mildly disappointed with how AI was performing.

In our cumulative experience, AI is still no better than a novice—requiring constant supervision and repeated instruction before it can produce anything even halfway close to the quality that clients demand. If this is the technology that was going to take our jobs, it is off to a pretty poor start.

When it was my turn to speak, I was blunt. I said that while I’d been hoping AI would perform at the level of at least a 4th or 5th year qualified lawyer, it was doing no better than a first-year associate.

In order to get it to give me output I could send directly to clients, I had to spend time carefully crafting prompts—sometimes repeatedly—to coax it to produce something useable. This went on till a point where I came to the conclusion that it was quicker for me to just dictate the answers I need.

The ‘intelligence’ of current AI models comes from their ability to compress vast amounts of information into vector databases that are then used to predict the most appropriate answers to the questions posed to them. As a result, everything AI says comes from information that already exists.

When clients come to me, it is usually with questions that have never been asked before. They look to me to advise them on how existing laws apply to new circumstances—for which there often is no precedent.

Also read: BIS works on AI platform standards industry partners in loop

They rely on us to advise on new lines of business—to confirm whether these can proceed under existing legal frameworks, and if not, what needs to be done to remain compliant.

These are the sorts of questions that any bright young associate will, with a little bit of guidance, be able to answer—but which AI struggles to get right.

Having said that, even at this stage, when AI is frustratingly underperforming its potential, I am convinced that it will eventually improve to the point where it will replace junior associates—at least for some of the tasks we rely on them to perform. And when that happens, we will have an entirely different type of problem to deal with.

In an earlier article in this column, I had pointed to how the practice of law is quaintly artisanal even to this day. The way we create good-quality senior lawyers is by training junior associates on the job so that they can, through observation, develop the skills they need.

As a result, in every law firm, the first 3-4 years of a young lawyer’s life is organized so that she can spend time in the company of more experienced seniors in order to absorb, effectively by osmosis, an appreciation of the craft of the law, and, through practice, get an opportunity to hone her skills to the point where she can deal directly with clients.

Once AI gets to the point where it produces the level of output that is expected of 4th-year qualified lawyers, law firms will only need lawyers who can supervise the output generated by AI to make sure that their clients’ needs are addressed.

We will, at that point in time, have no need for junior lawyers. But if we know of no other effective way by which to create senior lawyers other than by training them on the job, when AI replaces our junior lawyers, there will be no junior lawyers in the law firm to train.

Even as law firms around the world rush to incorporate AI into their business, I worry that few have thought through the long-term consequences of doing this.

Our current approach of training lawyers on-the-job has stood us in good stead for centuries, but it is abundantly clear to me that unless we think long and hard about how it needs to be adapted, it will not be able to survive the inescapable promise that artificial intelligence offers.

We need to reimagine how we train our legal workforce so that even as we incorporate AI into more and more aspects of our practice, the lawyers we train will have the skill and experience that we need them to possess in order to be able to do the sorts of things we know AI will never be able to.