AI in medicine: model makers need a Marketing 101 lesson—focus on what customer need must be met

A surprising number of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in the radiology space focus on ‘segmentation’—the process of tracing the outline of an organ or tumour on a scan.
AI has always excelled at image recognition, and with statistical metrics like Dice to measure spatial overlap and similarity between image segmentations, it has become highly accurate at this task.
Which is why I was surprised to learn, a few weeks ago, that notwithstanding the proliferation of these tools, radiologists have very little use for segmentation in their daily practice.
We tend to develop AI solutions around the data we have, rather than the things that are hard to do. This is like the drunk who lost his keys in the park but is searching for them under the streetlight simply because that is where the light is better.