History is not a catalogue of inventions. It is a record of how societies adapt—or fail to adapt—to them.
AI in India: Is it a prosperity engine or mobility killer?
SummaryAI won’t automatically deliver prosperity to India—it could just as easily harden inequality and stall mobility. The real battle isn’t about frontier models, but diffusion, redesign and institutional will. At stake: a dual-speed nation, quiet aspiration collapse—or a truly inclusive Viksit Bharat.
History is not a catalogue of inventions. It is a record of how societies adapt—or fail to adapt—to them.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More