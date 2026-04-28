Nearly 70% of Indians lack meaningful health insurance. Our penetration rate— just 0.35% of GDP—is lower than that of China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. The conventional explanation is that Indians either do not understand insurance or cannot afford it.
AI could make use of India’s health stack data to expand the country’s health insurance coverage
SummaryThat most Indians don’t have health insurance is less about behaviour and more about policy pricing—kept high by adverse selection. Finely sliced and diced actuarial numbers could be taken from Ayushman Bharat’s database for AI to suggest risk-appropriate premiums.
Nearly 70% of Indians lack meaningful health insurance. Our penetration rate— just 0.35% of GDP—is lower than that of China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. The conventional explanation is that Indians either do not understand insurance or cannot afford it.
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