AI could make use of India’s health stack data to expand the country’s health insurance coverage

Take the example of diabetes, the single largest driver of chronic disease claims in the country. Today, insurance premiums for the disease are determined based on crude national averages or the prevalence of the disease across given age bands. This is despite the fact that its prevalence is known to vary widely across regions—from 4.8% in Uttar Pradesh to 26.4% in Goa. None of this regional divergence is reflected in the premiums people have to pay.