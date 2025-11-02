Michael Bloomberg: Big Tech wants AI into classrooms but the case against hasty adoption is compelling
AI businesses and even policymakers are rushing to push artificial intelligence into classrooms, promising a learning revolution. But the only prudent approach is to proceed with caution. Given the risks, until AI proves its worth, it’s best kept out.
Elected officials are finally waking up to the educational harms of mobile phones in public schools. As more districts ban them, the reports are highly encouraging—though hardly surprising, given the positive results we saw in New York City when we removed them from schools nearly 20 years ago. Yet, even as phone bans spread, elected officials and Silicon Valley executives are trying to open classrooms to a technology that could set students back even further than mobile phones have: artificial intelligence (AI).